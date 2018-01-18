Specsavers launches new store in Leyland, creating a charity partnership with Galloway's

An opticians has celebrated the opening of its brand new store in Leyland, representing a £400,000 investment in community optical and audiology care.

To mark the opening of the new Specsavers store in Hough Lane, the team welcomed representatives and service users from its 2018 chosen charity Galloway’s Society for the Blind, to help cut the ribbon.

All donations from repairs and spectacle MOTs over the weekend were donated to Galloway’s.

The new store, boasts two state-of-the-art test rooms and a specialist audiology centre – the first service of its kind in the town. It is headed by directors, Paul Slater and Rizwan Iqbal and store manager Beth Roberts.

Paul says: "Thank you to everyone who joined us to celebrate this amazing milestone for us. We’re delighted to have the new store open and the response has been fantastic.

"A special thank you must go to our friends from Galloway’s Society for the Blind for joining us. The cause is very close to our hearts, as optical care specialists, and we hope to raise as much as possible for them in 2018."

Roya Armstrong, community fund-raiser at Galloway’s, comments: "As a sight loss charity, we were absolutely delighted to be involved in the official opening of the new Leyland Specsavers Store.

"A huge part of the work we do is to promote the importance of regular eye tests to prevent avoidable sight loss, so to work so closely with such a well-known opticians is an opportunity we are very grateful for.

"Galloway’s have to raise over £1m each year to continue providing a wide range of services to blind and partially sighted people in the local area. Quite simply, we’d be unable to do this without fundraising and awareness opportunities such as this."

Galloways provides invaluable care to more than 7,000 blind and partially sighted people across Lancashire. For more information visit http://www.galloways.org.uk.