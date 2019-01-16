St Catherine's Hospice volunteers from Chorley took on Preston's Guild Wheel

A trio of St Catherine’s Hospice volunteers have gone the extra mile in support of the charity after organising a sponsored bike ride around Preston’s Guild Wheel.

Carl Whittle, David Topping and Martyn Slowinski, who work together at the hospice’s furniture shop in Clifford Street, Chorley, took on the 21-mile cycle route along with the store’s manager, Mark Piotrowski.

They completed the ride in four hours with a stop at Brockholes for coffee, and raised £135.

Carl said: “I came up with the idea to do the charity bike ride because I wanted to cycle the Guild Wheel, and thought it would be a good opportunity to support St Catherine’s.

“I really enjoy volunteering in the Chorley furniture shop with David and Martyn, so we mentioned it to Mark and he arranged it, and joined us on the ride.”

Mark said: “Volunteering with St Catherine’s is a great way to meet new people and develop new skills and interests – I think it’s great that Carl put this idea forward to the team so they could enjoy themselves and do something so positive for the hospice in their spare time.”

