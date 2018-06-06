Staff from Forbes law firm take on Tour de Forbes for St Catherine's Hospice in Lostock Hall

Cycling enthusiasts from a Lancashire solicitors firm have created their own version of the Tour de France to raise money for charity.

The Tour de Forbes will involve a team of around 35 volunteers making the 100-mile journey from the firm’s Leeds office to its base in Accrington on Friday July 27.

The journey will take in all Forbes’ other offices in Manchester, Chorley, Walton Summit, Preston and Blackburn and will raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice, Lostock Hall.

Forbes works to support charities located close to its offices and the fund-raising event has been arranged by Partner Jonathan Holden, who is a trustee at the hospice.

Jonathan, who is head of employment, has organised it to coincide with the Tour de France, which runs from July 7 to 29.

He said: “We have around 35 colleagues signed up. Some are doing the whole route, others are joining in for sections of the route and everyone at Forbes, not just those cycling, will be involved by supporting with cheers and cake at the pit stops and providing plasters for blisters too!

“As well as being 100 miles plus there is 2,000 metres of climbing, which is like scaling Snowdon twice, so it will be a challenge but we are proud to be supporting St Catherine’s Hospice for all the exceptional work they do.”

Anyone wanting support the fund-raising can do so via http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/forbes-solicitors4

