Staff from ROQ in Euxton donate time to the Foxton Centre in Preston

Employees from a Chorley technology firm hoped to boost the potential of people at a homeless centre in Preston by providing them with IT skills.

Three members of staff from ROQ, based in Euxton, spent a day at the Foxton Centre, delivering IT assistance, writing CVs and sorting donations for the homeless.

ROQ, a strategic software testing solution provider, also donated £500 worth of sleeping bags and underwear to the centre.

Peter Ashton, who is responsible for community development at The Foxton Centre, said: “We are extremely grateful for this donation, particularly at this time of year with long, cold and wet nights.

“Our service users appreciate ROQ's generosity, as the items can make all the difference to their health, well-being and outlook for the future.”

The £500 donation is part of another ROQ initiative which sees them give an annual donation to a charity of their employee’s choice instead of sending corporate Christmas cards.

This was the second Community Day ROQ employees have undertaken since the company launched the new initiative in October last year, which allows each employee to have one working day per year carrying out work in the local community.