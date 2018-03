Starsailor, the post-Britpop band, formed in 2000, which includes Chorley’s James Walsh as lead singer, are second top of the bill to Sister Sledge for the Cotton Clouds Festival at Saddleworth Cricket Club on August 18.

The band, who made a welcome and long overdue return last year with ‘All This Life’ (their first album in some eight years) will be launching into the late evening with a set of epic interstellar rock.