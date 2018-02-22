Stink bombs show strength of protest over tip in Whittle-le-Woods

Stink bombs released at a drop-in session over a controversial tip in Whittle-le-Woods drove the point home.

Residents living in Buckshaw Village, Whittle and Clayton-le-Woods who have had to put up with a foul odour of eggs and gas since November 2017 packed a room at the Hallmark Hotel in Leyland yesterday.

It was their chance to put their concerns to representatives of Clayton Hall landfill’s site operator Quercia Ltd.

Sheila Jones, who lives right opposite the tip in Juniper Croft told the Post she still had unanswered questions about the stinking tip off Dawson lane.

“We still don’t have any guarantees,” she said. “We are used to farmyard smells but this smell doesn’t go away day after day after day after day - that’s what getting us down, there’s no ending.”

Another resident from Buckshaw, Andy Plant, who works from home, said: “I’m only here now because I can’t sit in my house because it stinks of rotten egg. This is only a tick box exercise for Quercia so that they are being seen to do something.”

A spokesman from Quercia apologised for the issue and said: “We are working to install plastic capping to the area. Once applied the capping should seal the affected area and a network of additional collection lines will capture the surface emissions of gases giving rise to the odour.”

The Environment Agency banned the site from accepting anymore rubbish until it sorted the problem of the smell earlier this month.