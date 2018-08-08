Summer childcare challenge: childcare provision for children with additional needs

The summer holidays can be a nightmare for navigating childcare, especially if children have complex needs.
Lancashire County Council has compiled a list of places for Lancashire Break Time which offer some provision for children with disabilities.
The criteria to qualify for Lancashire Break Time short breaks is to be the unpaid primary carer of a child or young person with special educational needs and/or disabilities, aged 4 to 18 years and living in Lancashire (excluding Blackburn with Darwen and Blackpool).
The child or young person will find it difficult to access universal services due to sensory issues, learning difficulties, physical mobility problems, etc. They will not be in receipt of an assessed social care outreach package; those with a higher level of need will receive services through their package of care.
Source: http://www.lancashire.gov.uk/children-education-families/special-educational-needs-and-disabilities/activities-and-transport/lancashire-break-time/#tt
Summer holiday provision 2018
Burnley
Action ASD
Primary, secondary
01282 415 455
Barnardo's
Primary, secondary
01772 629 470
Burnley Play Association
Primary, secondary
01282 416194
Holly Grove School
Primary
01282 682 278
Or 07903 978 601
Ridgewood Community High School
Secondary
01282 682 316
Chorley
Barnardo's
Primary, secondary
01772 629 470
Chorley Borough Council
Primary, secondary
01257 515 151
Fylde
Pear Tree Holiday Club
Primary, secondary
01772 683 609
STARS
Primary, secondary
01253 348 691
Hyndburn
Adventure Hyndburn
Primary
01254 387 757
Broadfield Specialist School
Secondary
01254 381 782
My Life My Choice (Big Blue Door)
Primary, secondary
01254 278 378
White Ash School
Primary
01254 235 772
Lancaster
Morecambe Road School
Primary, secondary
01524 414 384
Or 07772 081 042
Piccadilly Gardens
Secondary
01524 847685
Unique Kidz
Primary, secondary
01524 831 132
Pendle
Barnardo's
Primary, secondary
01772 629 470
Pendle Community High School
Secondary
01282 682 262
Preston
Acorns Primary School
Primary
01772 792 681
Barnardo's
Primary, secondary
01772 629 470
Caritas Care
Secondary
01772 732 313
Play Inclusion Project
Primary, secondary
01253 899 883
Sir Tom Finney Community High School
Secondary
01772 795 749
Ribble Valley
Hillside Specialist School and College
Primary, secondary
01772 782 205
Rossendale
Civic Arts Centre and Theatre
Primary, secondary
01254 398 319
Tor View
Primary, secondary
01706 214 640
South Ribble
Barnardo's
Primary, secondary
01772 629470
Moor Hey School
Primary, secondary
01772 336976
West Lancashire
Barnardo's
Primary, secondary
01772 629 470
Elm Tree Community Primary School
Primary
01695 50 924
West Lancashire Community High School
Secondary
01695 721 487
Wyre
Play Inclusion Project
Primary, secondary
01253 899 883
STARS
Primary, secondary
01253 348 691
There is a minimum charge of £1 per hour for the activities.
For information on the activities, contact the provider direct.