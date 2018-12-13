Sweaty Mama in Buckshaw Village donates gifts to Derian House

Mums from a fitness class have donated hundreds of Christmas presents to children who have life limiting conditions.

Members of Sweaty Mama post natal fitness classes, based at Buckshaw Village, held a Christmas party to hand over gifts to Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley.

Sweaty Mama exercise class holding xmas party and donating presents to Derian House

Hannah McVerry, company director, said: “Every year we hold a Christmas party for Derian House. They tell us in advance what the children want and the mums pick out the gift tags to purchase the gifts. We then hand them over to the staff and volunteers at the hospice during our party.

“It is nice for us all to be involved and support the needs of the local children. I wish to thank Tesco in Buckshaw Village who donated mince pies and snacks."

Read more: Rivington Barn Bikers deliver presents to Derian House in Chorley and End is in sight! BAE Systems apprentice Ryan Walmsley is running every day of 2018 to raise money for Derian House Children's Hospice

Sweaty Mama exercise class holding xmas party and donating presents to Derian House