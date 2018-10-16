Swinging sounds of the sixties on stage in Blackpool next month

Were you a child of the sixties?

People who fondly remember the decade of go-go boots and miniskirts can re-live the music of the 1960s with six golden oldies, coming to Blackpool next month.

The Searchers, The Merseybeats, The Fortunes, P.J. Proby, Love Affair and Vaniety Fair will perform for one night only at the Winter Gardens Opera House.

With world record sales exceeding 50 million, The Searchers won number one spots in the charts with songs like ‘Sweets for My Sweet’, ‘Sugar and Spice’ and ‘Needles and Pins’.

Bassist Frank Allen said: “What’s great about these tours is that it’s a chance to meet other people. When we are on our own tours we are a bit isolated as we all come from different parts of the country. We are all travelling together on this one so we will be renewing old friendships and catching up.

“The sixties got a lot of attention. It was the first radical change in music. I’m afraid the seventies wasn’t taken as seriously.

“Most acts turn into nostalgia acts eventually – even bands like The Rolling Stones. People want to hear the old hits.

“We put a lot of thought into our shows. The order of songs is carefully worked out and we add a bit of information and humour.”

Liverpool band The Merseybeats, who were originally managed by Beatles supremo Brian Epstein, had hits including ‘Don’t Turn Round’, ‘Wishin’ and Hopin’, ‘Sorrow’ and ‘I Think Of You’.

P. J. Proby’s powerful voice was unique in the 60s music scene - though he is still remembered for splitting his trousers on stage. His hits include ‘Hold Me’, ‘Together’, ‘Somewhere’ and ‘Maria’.

The Fortunes, a harmony group from Birmingham, are known for their songs ‘You’ve Got Your Troubles’, ‘Here It Comes Again’ and ‘Freedom Come Freedom Go’.

Love Affair’s ‘Everlasting Love’ surged to the top of the charts in February 1968. Other hits include ‘Rainbow Valley’, ‘A Day Without Love’ and ‘One Road’.

And Vanity Fare sprang to UK, US and European fame in 1968 with a trio of releases: ‘I Live for the Sun’, ‘Early in the morning’ and ‘Hitchin’ a Ride.’

The Sixties Gold last ever tour will appear at the Winter Gardens Opera House on November 7.