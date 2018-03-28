T-shirt on light fitting sparks emergency call-out in Adlington

A fire started at a home in Addlington after T-shirt was accidentally placed on a light, say fire services.

Two engines were called out to Farm Avenue just after 5am on Wednesday, March 28 following reports of the fire.

Crew Manager Neil Mitchell said: "We were called to a house fire in Adlington in the early hours of Wednesday.

"Fire appliances from Chorley and Horwich were mobilised to the incident.

"The fire had been extinguished and damage therefore limited to the item of clothing by the householder prior to the arrival of the fire service which had prevented the fire spreading within the living room.

"The fire had been caused by an item of clothing being unintentionally placed on an LED light fitting."

Firefighters are now asking people to ensure that they install and regularly test smoke detectors and to be vigilant around light fittings and other items that create heat.