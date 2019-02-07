Tablet courses are really getting people connected

Adult learners in Chorley and Leyland are getting to grips with using their tablets with the help of Lancashire Adult Learning.

Working in partnership with Chorley Borough Council, Lancashire County Council and Age UK, LAL has been running ‘Make the Most of your Tablet’ courses at the Age UK Lifestyle Centre in Gillibrand Street in Chorley and at Leyland Library.

The sessions have been hugely successful at both locations, with volunteers now running Friday morning sessions in Chorley, including one-to-one guidance.

Interest in the Tuesday afternoon Leyland course has also been extremely high, and there are now two separate sessions for learners to attend at their leisure.

Sessions are open to learners looking to learn more about their tablet, including sending emails, utilising online banking, how to order prescriptions over the internet, keeping in touch with family and friends through social media and staying safe while using digital devices.

Laura Myers, Partnership and Recruitment Officer at Lancashire Adult Learning, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that interest in the ‘Make the Most of your Tablet Courses’ has been incredibly high and that people are getting real value out of attending them and learning at a pace that suits.

“By working together with our key partners to identify where we can help, we take great pleasure in seeing these ideas progress and develop.

“It is fantastic to see that the Chorley session has become self-sufficient, and that interest in Leyland highlights the demand for such courses.

“One of our key priorities is the digital agenda and an enormous amount of work is going into this area to tackle digital exclusion.”

Jean Colton, 83, who has been attending in Leyland, said: “It’s a way for me to get out and to communicate with others. My teacher Amy is fabulous and my first session was one of the best afternoons I’ve had in a long time.

“I thought there was not much point having a tablet if I didn’t know how it worked and I’ve really enjoyed learning new ways to use it.”

Brian Martin, 69, from Wheelton, has been going to the Chorley sessions for six months.

He said: “I discovered the course just walking past the front door on my way in and the good thing about it for me is I can learn at my own pace.

I have learned how to use email, Facebook and Skype which I use often to speak with relatives.

“I would recommend the group as it is really good. I’ve made some nice friends and my confidence has improved.

Further information about Lancashire Adult Learning can be found at www.lal.ac.uk or by calling 0333 003 1717.