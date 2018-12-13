Hayley and Andrew Scollay

Tasting Events UK holds Gin Festival for Galloway's Society for the Blind

A night of fun and gin has raised £300 for Galloway’s Society for the Blind.

Liam Betney, who runs Tasting Events UK, organised a gin festival at Brook House Hotel, Clayton-le-Woods, to support the charity.

Gin Tasting festival at the Brook House Hotel, Clayton Le Moors, Chorley to raise money for Galloways Society. L-r Graham Leather, Steve Mellor, Mike Lister and Jacqueline Williams
Samantha Bates, Gill Hadfield and Sue Bashaw
Marcus Hunter, David Melody, Sarah Melody and Samantha Hunter
Laura Davy, Michelle Martin, Deborah Molyneux and Sharon Noon
