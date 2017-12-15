Taylor Wimpey donates cash to Rainbow House in Mawdesley

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey has surprised a specialist conductive education in Chorley with a festive present.

Rainbow House was gifted £100 towards their specialist ‘Conductive Education’ services as part of the 12 Days of Taylor Wimpey Christmas Advent campaign.

The cash will be used to improve the lives of children with disabilities by helping them to develop their skills and achieve their potential.

Hayley Scholes, head of services and partnerships at Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, said: “We’re thrilled to be gifted this surprise cash boost from Taylor Wimpey.

“It’s lovely to see such a large and well-known company give back to causes close to its developments – this money will make a nice difference by enabling us to provide vital support to our children attending.”

The regional campaign, 12 Days of Taylor Wimpey Christmas Advent, has seen the homebuilder make a dozen surprise contributions to causes close to home or nearby, including Derian House, in Chorley.

Stuart Craig, head of sales for Taylor Wimpey North West, added: “It’s always nice to give back to those causes close to the hearts of the communities in which we build – none more so than at Christmas time.

“This year we wanted to do something extra special and make a real difference to the schools, clubs and organisations that go above and beyond to deliver stellar services across the North West.

“We hope to make this an annual occasion and look forward to gifting more organisations in 2018.”