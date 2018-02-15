Taylor Wimpey donates cash to Rainbow House in Mawdesley

A housing development company has gifted a Lancashire conductive education centre with a £500 donation towards its specialist services for children and young people with disabilities.

Rainbow House, located in Mawdesley, received the cash boost from Taylor Wimpey after gaining the most votes as part of the homebuilder’s Built for the Community campaign.

The charity works with children with disabilities to help them progress in every area of learning and to reach a higher level of independence, while also supporting their families with help and guidance.

Hayley Scholes, head of services and partnerships, at Rainbow House, said: “We are over the moon to receive such a generous donation from the homebuilder. “The money will be put to great use by helping us to provide specialist services including conductive education and physiotherapy, to families who often refer to Rainbow House as their “lifeline”.

“The support we have received will make a significant difference to the work that we do, so I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you on behalf of everyone at Rainbow House.”

Stuart Craig, head of sales for Taylor Wimpey North West, said: “Rainbow House provides an invaluable service to the children and families it supports and we are only too pleased to be able to help.

“We are committed to not only creating longstanding communities within our developments, but also to supporting the wider area that we build in to ensure the local organisations and charities can continue to thrive.

“It’s great that this campaign has helped to shine a spotlight on the positive work done by charities and groups in the area.”

