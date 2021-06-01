The Brindle Gregson Lane in Bloom Trail covers almost five miles and here's some of the plant pot creations you can see!
Enjoy a half-term saunter spotting some of these pots which have been created to raise money for Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School in Hoghton.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 1:14 pm
In the last few months the school's Parent, Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA) found it hard to raise funds over lockdown as there were no summer fairs or non-uniform days.
But an idea to create plant pot statues has taken off - and there are 59 entries with trail maps selling for £1.
Amy Cheyne of the PTFA said: "The community spirit within our village is amazing, coming together to support the children and their events."
The trail, almost five miles long, is around Gregson Lane.
Page 1 of 3