The countdown is set to begin to the town’s music extravaganza Chorley Live

Final preparations are being made to this year’s Chorley Live which will feature more than 250 performances in over 30 venues.

Chorley Council is again teaming up with the Creative Network to stage the ever popular hit festival that attracted over 10,000 people to the town over two days last year. Now in its sixth year, 2018’s, there are new venues taking part, including St George’s Church, Shed, Little Theatre, the Ginnel, Hollinshead Street Church Hall and Sam’s Bar, and there will be over 250 performances.

Councillor Peter Wilson, deputy leader of Chorley Council, said: “Chorley Live is one of our extremely popular large events and we’d encourage people to get their wristbands now which will get them access to all of the venues across the two days.

“There will be a host of performances across the two days and a lot of local talent will be taking to the stage which we would encourage people to support.

“The event will not only boost our local economy and improve trade in Chorley businesses, but it will also attract more of the public into Chorley to enjoy the nightlife and see everything Chorley has to offer with entertainment for all ages and families.”

The wristbands that will enable people to gain entry to all the venues over both days are now on sale from all the acts and also the venues, with the exception of the Town Hall, but can be purchased from the Union Street offices instead.

Wristbands cost £5, with children under 12 having free access with adults.

Nigel Stewart, of the Creative Network and who will be organising the acts, said the event brings the town centre alive at night.

“It’s fantastic to see how many businesses are happy to offer themselves as venues, and how it’s bringing companies together to show they are willing to get involved with the event and promote the town,” he said.

“The venues are already excited for the event and how much interest there is already across Chorley. We are expecting wristbands to sell out again and that’s not surprising at just £5 - you get so much for your money.

“The performers are also selling wristbands and it’s going to be a great opportunity for performers to get out there and show off their talents to new faces and followers.”

Further details can be found at chorleylive.com

The venues are as follows; Bay Leaf Bubble n Shake Buttonhole Covered Market Crown Cunliffe Hall Flat Iron Ginnel Goodies Grandad Jims Hollinshead Street Church Hall Imperial Last Orders Library Little Theatre Lost Massa’s Pearsons Prince of Wales Railway Rose and Crown Rosie Posies Sam’s Bar Shed Shepherd’s Hall St George’s Church St Laurence’s Church St Mary’s Social Club Town Hall White Bull White Hart Youth Zone.

Chorley Live takes place on October 5 and 6.