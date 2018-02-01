The ‘friends’ who are helping tackle loneliness in Lancashire

Loneliness affects all of us at some point in our lives.

Read more about loneliness campaigns:

Photo Neil Cross Friends for You has been a huge success in tackling loneliness amongst people in Chorley, Adlington and Eccleston

Relocating to a new area, losing a loved one, family living away or lack of contact with friends.

But for a growing number of people, particularly those in later life, loneliness can define their lives and have a significant impact on their health and wellbeing.

One former health professional determined to ‘make a world of difference’ to a part of her local community is Marjorie Hayward and her befriending organisation “Friends for You.”

With a willing group of volunteers, the home visit service, launched towards the end of 2016 is now helping more than 50 lonely people a week in Chorley, with an ever growing list of referrals.

“It’s very emotional but amazing to see what has been achieved in the last 16 months. The letters for referrals come in daily but I am well aware I’m still only scratching at the tip of the surface.”

Such has been the call for the organisation’s help Marjorie has already extended the organisation’s reach to Adlington and Eccleston with a pilot scheme due to start this year in Preston.

Marjorie, a retired course leader in health at the University of Central Lancashire and a former health visitor, explains: “It was on a particularly lonely drive home through the countryside from my daughters’ it struck me how many people out there in the community for who that feeling of loneliness was ever present, no physical contact with the outside world for weeks on end.

“For some of the people using Friends for You that is very real - imagine having nobody to visit you. Nobody crossing your doorstep.

“Nobody to call for a chat. Nobody to help you when you are struggling.

Photo Neil Cross Founder of Friends for You, Marjorie Hayward, a group that has been a huge success in tackling loneliness amongst people in Chorley, Adlington and Eccleston

“Some of our clients aren’t on their own because they have no family, a lot of them do. But in these modern times, families more and more are separated by distance and time.

“It’s particularly the elderly and infirm who then become isolated in their own homes.

“I have one 88-year-old lady, who has such a loving son but he lives in America. He calls her everyday but nobody crosses her doorstep.

“Our visits have helped change the life not just for her but her son who has that piece of mind that once a week, somebody will call in to see how she and what can be done to make her week a little bit better for however long she might need us.

Photo Neil Cross Founder of Friends for You, Marjorie Hayward, a group that has been a huge success in tackling loneliness amongst people in Chorley, Adlington and Eccleston

“It’s very emotional but amazing to see what has been achieved in the last 16 months. The letters for referrals come in daily but I am well aware I’m still only scratching at the tip of the surface.”

Marjorie says the statistics gathered in studies by charity AgeUK show 11 per cent of older people can go up to a month without seeing another person.

A recent review of such studies show 3.6million older people in the UK live alone and of those people 1.9 million of them often feel ignored or invisible.

“Judging by the growing rate of referrals I am now managing week by week, in Chorley, this figure is likely to be much higher.

“I’m told one in five visits to the GP are because a person is lonely.

“The need for befriending is greater then ever and we need as many volunteers as possible to help me reach out to every lonely, isolated or vulnerable person in Chorley and the surrounding districts.

“You would not believe how much of a difference it is making to the people using Friends for You - just having something to look forward to for one day in the week and once that person has left after a visit, that client knows they will be back again.”

Marjorie has 20 volunteers, from all walks of life, who undertake a training programme, facilitated by the organisation and in partnership with Nelson and Colne College.

Volunteers also meet regularly for case study sessions at Tatton Community Centre in Chorley, where they share progress and knowledge of their experiences..”

Marjorie, who has also worked in complementary medicine and is a trained hypnotherapist, adds: “It was a long process to get the organisation off the ground and involved so many meetings with top level agencies, hospital teams, GP practice managers, care homes, social support staff, churches, community groups.

“The overwhelming opinion was this service would be invaluable. The Lancashire Wellbeing Service and Chorley Council have been fantastic in their support.

“We have an office space once a week I use to manage the referrals, recruitment of volunteers and diary assessment visits for those in need of a ‘friend.’

“I am responsible for each and everyone of our people, and it’s most important I firstly to get to know them personally, assess their needs and then return to make the introductory link to their friend and then follow-up within the first couple of months to make sure the relationship is working well for both parties.

“For the service to work, all these things have to be right, it has to be consistent, it has to be professional but ultimately that person has to get something out of it - so far the feedback has only been positive.”

Research has found that strategies, such as services like ‘Friends for You’ that target negative thought processes were the most successful in reducing loneliness.

“It is definitely all about reducing social isolation and helping build those links up with others to reduce loneliness.

“Many of those who have been lonely for a long time will also experience some anxiety in making that approach and reaching out to make new friends, they may be distrustful of others and feel low .

“I am proud this is where the organisation is able to make a difference but also feel very privileged that a small team of people have been able to bring about huge changes to these people and make them feel that bit better about the world for just one day a week. That’s what a friend can do.”

Marjorie is currently leading a recruitment drive for additional volunteers to accommodate further referrals.

“We have 20 people currently and I have another three ready to undergo their training at the end of this month but the more people we have coming forward to join us makes our reach so much greater.

“Many of those who volunteer are retired but I also have nurses and care workers who spare time around their shifts to make those weekly visits. Each volunteer visits one person for one hour or more on the same day each week.”

As well as the weekly visits there are social outings throughtout the year for the volunteers and befriended people.

“We try to go for afternoon tea or something similar but I am currently looking for more venues, businesses which might like to accommodate us and even help fund more of them.”

Friends for You is supported by a small body of trustees and assisting marjorie with the day to day operation is administrator Susan Forshaw.

“She is my right hand person and another great volunteer to the service. We have been so fortunate so far to have received backing of local companies and grants from clubs such as Chorley FC but any support would be welcomed.”

This year Marjorie is embarking on a new project to help get the service off the ground in Preston

“We can’t completely change the world, but we can make a world of difference to one person through one visit a week.”

n For more information, visit the organisation’s page www.facebook.com/FriendsForYouChorley