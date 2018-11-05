The Red Rosettes Love to Sing in Leyland after placing fourth in national competition

The Red Rosettes chorus is celebrating after being placed fourth, with their best-ever score, at the Ladies Association of British Barbershop Singers’ annual convention in Harrogate.

Now the Leyland-based women’s chorus wants to share their love of four-part a cappella singing with other women at a festive Love to Sing’workshop.

The four-week course will feature popular festive tunes and begins on Wednesday November 14, at 7.30pm, ending with a Christmas Show on Sunday 9 December at 2pm. All participants will be invited to sing in the show with the Chorus – and family and friends are invited to come along and watch. You can join the course at any time in the four week run.

The course, at Leyland Methodist Junior School, Canberra Road, is free. No need to book.

For more information on the group visit http://www.theredrosettes.co.uk or find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

