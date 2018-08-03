The ups and downs of band life with Twisted Wheel return gig at Blackpool's Bootleg Social

Back after their sell out show in June, tickets for Twisted Wheel at Bootleg Social go on general sale this morning.

Presented by Pink Rabbit Events, the gig on Saturday, November 10, will see the reunited band back at the Topping Street venue.

A spokesman said: “Twisted Wheel were the 20-year-old feral rock’n’rollers who tore open the last Oasis shows in 2009 while playing many sell-out headline shows for two years straight.

“Retreating to lick their wounds and terrorise the neighbours, the band now return a decade later with their irreverent disregard for commercial domestication, rolling out a relentless 40-date Snakes and Ladders tour to announce their arrival.”

Lead singer Johnny Brown got the band back together at the start of the year, pulling back Adam Clarke from the original line up, Richard Allsopp and Shadow Palace’s Harry Levin, and all but four of their shows since have sold out.

“Since then, they have been rehearsing, recording and relentlessly touring,” the spokesman added. “The Johnny Guitar EP is both a thank you for the fans that have welcomed them back, stayed faithful over the past decade and a teaser for the monster incipient wasp of an album appearing later this year.”

The EP hit number one in the UK’s physical chart back in June, just minutes before they stepped on stage to support Liam Gallagher at Finsbury Park.