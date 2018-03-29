Theatre company take on famous ‘colourful’ musical

Fresh from their well received production of Sister Act, The Sound of Musical Theatre Company are busy rehearsing for their May production Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The musical is a re-telling of the biblical story of Joseph, famously written and composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

The show contains some well-known numbers , such as Jacob and Sons, Close Every Door, Go Go Go Joseph and Any Dream Will Do.

Joseph’s jealous brothers arrange to have him killed, but in reality he is sold to slavery. Joseph’s ability to interpret dreams is relayed to Pharaoh and foresees seven years of full harvest followed by seven years of famine – visions which become true.

Back in his homeland, the famine affects Joseph’s family, and the brothers travel to Egypt. They go to Joseph who recognises them but they don’t recognise him.

They bow down before him but Joseph doesn’t reveal his identity. Joseph sends for his father and the pair are reunited allowing Joseph to wear his coat again.

The lively musical runs from Thursday, May 31 to Saturday, June 2 at Lowther Pavilion. Tickets: 01253 794221.

