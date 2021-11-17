We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15

- Fire breaks out in Preston home

Two fire engines from Preston and Fulwood were called to a fire at a domestic property in Greystock Avenue at around 1.05pm.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters were at the scene for one hour.

- Road traffic collision in Preston

Two fire engines from Preston attended a road traffic collision in Pittman Way at around 2.20pm.

Fire crews used a first aid kit to treat one casualty while at the scene.

- Commercial building fire in Accrington

Two fire engines from Hyndburn attended a fire involving two vehicles and a storage cabin in Bold Street at around 4.20pm.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels, lighting and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

- Chimney fire in St Michael's

One fire engine from Garstang attended a chimney fire in Garstang Road at around 6.50pm.

Firefighters used an aqua pack, triple extension ladder, a thermal imaging camera, chimney rods and nimbus hose to extinguish the flames.

- Caravan fire in Leyland

Three fire engines from Leyland and Bamber Bridge were called to a caravan fire involving a propane cylinder on Newton Close, Moss Side at around 8.35pm.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels, a ground monitor and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

- Industrial switch catches fire at commercial premises in Thornton

Four fire engines from Fleetwood, Blackpool and Bispham attended an incident in Fleetwood Road North at around 12.25pm.

The fire involved an industrial switch which caught alight inside a commercial premise.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, three dry powder extinguishers and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters were at the scene for 90 minutes.

No injuries were reported by the fire service.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

- Domestic property fire in Fleetwood

Three fire engines rushed to a fire involving a domestic property in Highbury Avenue shortly after 2.05am.

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus doused the flames using a water jet.

Crews were at the scene for two hours.

- Fire crews tackle early hours garage fire in Bispham

The 999 call came in at 4.11am and saw crews from Blackpool and Bispham stations called to Carnforth Avenue, off Ashfield Road.

The fire broke out in a garage at the back of a house and firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish it.

Crews worked at the scene for around an hour before returning to their stations.

- Iron left on electric cooker sparks Preston house fire

Two fire engines from Penwortham and Preston were mobilised to Fishwick View at around 8.40am.

The fire involved an iron placed on an electric cooker hob in a domestic property.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

- Gas leak in Accrington

Two fire engines from Hyndburn attended a gas leak in Thorneyholme Road at around 11.15am.

The incident involved a ruptured gas pipe at a building site.

Cadent Gas were also in attendance to isolate the gas.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained in attendance for around two hours.

