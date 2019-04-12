This is when Chorley's bins will be emptied over the bank holidays

Bin collections in Chorley will now take place on bank holidays - beginning on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Residents whose collections fall on Good Friday or Easter Monday should put their bins out as normal on these days before 7am.

Collections for the remainder of the week following Easter Monday will not be a day late as in previous years so residents should ensure their bins are out on the normal collection day.

Chorley Council, which is responsible for emptying 75,000 bins every week, is informing residents of the changes which will cover all bank holidays apart from during the Christmas period.

Asim Khan, director at Chorley Council, said, “We know how important it is to get everyone’s bins emptied and we’re pleased to be able to improve the service to residents by introducing collections on Bank Holidays.

“We would also like to remind residents that their bins need to be out for collection by 7am as collection times on some routes have changed slightly since the new waste collection contract started two weeks ago.”

Residents can find their collection day by visiting chorley.gov.uk/bins.