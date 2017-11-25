Thousands brave weather to pay a touching tribute to Saffie

Touching tribute was paid to Saffie Roussos, the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena terror attack, as thousands turned out to Leyland’s Christmas lights switch-on.

The glittering town centre display includes Saffie’s Star atop a tree in front of Saffie’s parents’ fish and chip shop.

The Nativity scene at the switch-on

Ahead of the switch-on by Coronation Street TV star Simon Gregson, Saffie’s dad Andrew spoke publicly for the first time since the Manchester attack six months ago.

He thanked the people of Leyland for their “absolutely amazing love and support”.

“Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts,” he said.

South Ribble mayor Mick Titherington said: “The abiding legacy of Saffie’s will be one of love and the shining star is such a fitting tribute.”

Youngsters pay tribute to Saffie

Martin Carlin of Leyland Town team was delighted with the turnout for the switch-on.

“We had two or three thousand last year and this was much bigger,” he said.

Toys left in tribute to Saffie