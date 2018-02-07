Threat of snow and ice to last the week as temperatures continue to plunge

The threat of snow and ice in Lancashire is set to remain for the week, according to weather experts.

The Met Office reports that a yellow weather warning for the north west, including Preston, Blackpool, Chorley, and Lancaster, is set to remain until midday on Friday, February 9.

A spokesman from the Met Office said: “Following a spell of rain, sleet and hill snow, temperatures will fall quickly allowing ice to form on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads.

“Heavy snow showers will follow. Some injuries from slips and accidents on icy surfaces are possible.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

The warning follows a series of snow flurries across Lancashire on Tuesday (February 6), causing minor delays across the county.

The yellow warning for snow and ice is also in place for Greater Manchester, Merseyside, the majority of Scotland and parts of Yorkshire.