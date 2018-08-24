Three directors at Chorley FC have left the club due to 'personal commitments'

Three directors of Chorley FC have stepped down their positions at the football club at the same time, citing personal commitments.

Documents filed to Companies House – the United Kingdom’s registrar of companies – reveal that Roy Miller, Michael Finnigan, and Jeremy Lee have all had their positions as directors at the Magpies terminated by the club.

Roy Miller

Chairman of Chorley FC, Ken Wright, said: “All three of the previous directors are still very supportive of the club, but due to personal commitments have had to step down.

“Chorley FC would like to thank them for their time, work and effort over the years.”

All three documents are dated back to June 30.

Lee had held the role of director since 2012, Miller since 2016 and Finnigan since 2017.

Jeremy Lee

The departures follow months of off-field turmoil, beginning with the shock resignation of Chorley FC manager Matt Jansen on June 22.

Jansen’s representatives said: “The professional working relationship between Matt, his personal representative and the owners and chief executive officer of the club has irretrievably broken down.”

And last month the Magpies’ chief executive Dave Riche stepped down from his role with immediate effect.

His resignation came after he was forced to apologise in June after he shared a photo ‘fat-shaming’ two sisters snapped from behind in Blackpool before posting the photo on to Instragram.