Tickets still on sale for ‘Awful’ show from top author David

There’s a reminder there are only a few tickets left for David Walliams’ hilarious Awful Auntie at Preston’s Charter Theatre from January 18-21.

When Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, Lord and Lady Saxby, she has no idea her life is in danger.

Waking up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell Stella what has happened.

But not everything Aunt Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life against her very own awful Auntie.

From the award-winning producers of Gangsta Granny comes the world premiere of David Walliams’ amazing tale of frights, fights and friendship, featuring a very large owl, a very small ghost and a very awful Auntie!

It’s presented by The Birmingham Stage Company, whose Gangsta Granny was described as “truly brilliant” by author David Walliams himself.

Contact www.prestonguildhall.co.uk for more ticket details.