Tip stink latest: Firm say work is complete

A solution to the stinking tip which has blighted residents lives near Whittle-le-Woods for weeks may be in sight.

The Environment Agency announced this afternoon that Quercia Ltd had informed them they have now completed the works on site.

A spokesman said: “On Monday, landfill gas specialists will go on site to assess the works to make sure the company has complied with the enforcement notice.

“We will continue to have Officers out in the community monitoring hydrogen sulphide levels over the weekend and following our review will be issuing a press release with an update.”

Residents have been campaigning for weeks to rid their neighbourhood of a stench coming from the Clayton Hall tip.

Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle this week called for the landfill site to be shut down.