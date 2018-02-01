Tipping family's festive house in Cottam raises more than £8,000 for four local charities

A family of five from Cottam, who annually decorate the outside of their home, their front garden and garden sheds with thousands of Christmas lights from the start of Advent until early January, have raised more than £8,000 for four local charities.

The festive house in Valentines Meadow, Cottam

The Tipping family - dad Mark, mum Nicola and brothers Sam (12), Joe (11) and eight-year-old Issac - have trimmed their house in Valentines Meadow to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation, in Preston, Derian House Children’s Hospice, in Chorley, Preston Headway and the Jordan Grant 18 Memorial Fund (CRY – Cardiac Risk in the Young) for the past six years.

Passers-by, who are stopped in their tracks by the spectacle, throw what spare change they can afford into a wishing well collection bucket, amounting to £8,300.

Altogether, with the money raised over last Christmas and this New Year, the family has been able to share more than £50,000 among the charity quartet and is hopeful of reaching their £60,000 milestone this coming Christmas 2018.

Their light show has also earned the Tippings a British Citizenship Award and in 2015, then Prime Minister David Cameron invited them to share his Downing Street Christmas lights switch-on with his own family from inside Number 10 after presenting them with his“Point of Light award, which recognises outstanding volunteers.