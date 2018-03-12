Top tipples in new UK festival coming to resort complex

Anyone who enjoys a cheeky G&T or rum cocktail is in for a treat when the new Gin And Rum Festival tour comes to Blackpool.

It’s a first in the UK, and Blackpool is one of more than 20 towns and cities set to welcome the new experience.

It takes place at the Winter Gardens on Friday and Saturday, August 10 and 11, over three five-hour sessions, Friday evening and Saturday afternoon and evening.

Organisers are promising more than 60 gins and 60 rums for tasting all under one roof.

Sponsored by Schweppes, the festival offers people the chance to discover new tipples, with dedicated and highly-skilled staff to guide them through the different blends and tastes.

The founder of the Gin and Rum Festival, Bobby Nanua said: “I am delighted to have launched the UKs very first Gin and Rum Festival.

“We have an exciting year ahead hosting the festival in over 20 cities.

“It is with great pleasure to bring our Gin and Rum Festival to Blackpool.

“We aim to not only provide a great service but to make it a memorable experience for all gin and rum lovers.”

Tickets include a free bag and copa glass, talks and masterclasses from spirit producers, a gin and rum bible, seven themed bars, live entertainment, street food treats and ‘super-fast service’.

Tickets cost £10 with more information available online at www.ginandrumfestival.com.