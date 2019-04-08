Tories to play the Generation Game in Preston city elections next month

Preston Tories will be playing the Generation Game when the city goes to the polls next month.

Three members of the same family - son, mother and grandmother - will all be standing for the Conservatives in the election, hoping for a ballot box hat-trick.

Teenager Luke Walmsley, his mum Jayne Tully and his nan Pauline Littlefair have joined party’s bid to turn Preston blue for the first time in 40 years.

“I suppose it’s quite unusual for three generations of the same family to stand for election at the same time,” said student Luke, 19, who is the only one of the three with any experience of campaigning.

“Labour have had it pretty much their own way in Preston for years. But this time, after all the boundary changes, we believe we can give them a run for their money.”

Luke stood for the Tories in University Ward last May but lost heavily in a straight fight with experienced Labour candidate Carl Crompton.

This time around he’s standing for one of the three seats in Ashton Ward, although he is up against three established Labour councillors with more than 50 years service between them.

Mum Jayne and her mum Pauline are both first time candidates and have decided to stand in Plungington where they have both lived for years.

“I don’t think the council has done enough for us around here at all,” she said. “So I thought I’d have a go.”

Pauline, who is 70, added: “I never thought I’d be standing for the council. But after watching our Luke doing what he is, I decided to give it a go myself. I used to think ‘what’s the point,’ but now I think we have a chance.”