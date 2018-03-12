Tory leaders facing ‘no confidence’ vote

The under-fire leader of South Ribble Council could be facing the sack - along with his entire cabinet.

An opposition call to have Coun Peter Mullineaux and his inner circle removed from office will go before an extraordinary council meeting on Wednesday.

Labour leader Paul Foster

Labour members have called for a vote of no confidence in the authority’s executive following a series of embarrassments, the latest coming when the ruling Tory group struggled to get their annual budget approved.

Wednesday’s meeting will consider a motion, proposed by Labour leader Coun Paul Foster, which says: “This council no longer believes that the leader and cabinet are deemed fit to hold that position as they are continuingly failing to carry out their obligations in a diligent and professional manner to the detriment of the local community we represent.”

Coun Foster told the Post: “The performance of the executive is at best chaotic, at worst inept. They continue to ignore critical advice of officers, make no attempt to discuss issues impacting on the entire borough, and most critically, continue to fail to get policy supported at council.”

The Post attempted to contact Coun Mullineaux for a comment, but he did not respond to our request.