Traditional sports day at The Stags Head in Goosnargh in aid of Derian House in Chorley

Families enjoyed a round of old school sports at The Stags Head, in Goosnargh, as part of the pub’s May Day Fun Day.

Children got in the spirit as they competed in a tug of war and bounced around in sack races.

Face painting

There was also a good old fashioned welly wanging contest, an egg and spoon race and the challenged three-legged event.

The event raised more than £100 for Derian House Children’s Hospice, in Chorley.

Sack race

Tug of war