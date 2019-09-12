87 year old woman killed after Nissan Micra crashes with HGV in Withnell

An 87 year old woman has died after a Nissan Micra crashed with a DAF truck in Withnell, police said.



Emergency services - including an air ambulance - were called to the scene at the junction of Chorley Road and Bury Lane yesterday, just after 2pm yesterday.

The scene of the crash yesterday afternoon.

Today police confirmed that 87 year old Mary Hargrave, from Brinscall, who was a passenger in the Nissan Micra, died after being taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

The driver of the Micra, an 85 year old woman, also from Brinscall, suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Royal Blackburn Hospital

The driver of the DAF truck was uninjured

Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all at the crash.

Sgt Paul Maguire, of Tac Ops, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with Mary Hargrave, her family and friends at this sad time.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collison or who has any dashcam which may have captured the collision to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0639 of September 11.