Body of 28-year-old man found on railway tracks near Garstang

A man's body has been found next to a railway line in Bilsborrow, near Garstang.



The body was recovered on Saturday evening (May 25) after British Transport Police (BTP) were called to a collision on a stretch of railway near Bilsborrow.

A 28-year-old man has died after being struck by a train on a railway line near Farington, Leyland on Saturday, May 25.

A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was initially reported that the incident occurred in Farington, near Leyland, after an error on the part of British Transport Police.

After querying the location of the incident with BTP, it has been confirmed that the man died on a rail line near Bilsborrow.

A spokesman for BTP said: "I have just checked the log and the actual location was near to Bilsborrow.

"Given the rural location, there was some initial complexities on confirming the exact position, which is why the statement may have been incorrect."

BTP have issued an amended statement as follows:

"At 5.17pm on May 25, officers from British Transport Police were called to the railway close to Bilsborrow following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended however a 28-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene – his family have been informed.

"This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

• Samaritans offer free confidential support to anyone, 24 hours a day, 365 days a week. Phone 116 123