Body of 28-year-old man found on railway tracks near Leyland

The body was recovered on Saturday evening (May 25) after British Transport Police (BTP) were called to a collision on a stretch of railway in the Farington area.

A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for BTP said: "We were called at 5.17pm on Saturday, May 25 to a report of a casualty on the tracks in the Farington area.

"Officers attended alongside paramedics. Sadly, a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

• Samaritans offer free confidential support to anyone, 24 hours a day, 365 days a week. Phone 116 123