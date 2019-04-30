Chorley dog walker finds remains of overnight car crash in Yarrow Valley Country Park

A woman from Chorley had a shock when she came across a car wreck whilst walking her dog in a country park.
Bev Hardingham had been walking her Cocker Spaniel in Birkacre Road at around 6.30am this morning (Tuesday, April 29) when she spotted an upturned car at the entrance to Yarrow Valley Park.
The silver Renault car appeared to have crashed into a tree at speed and rolled onto its side, suffering extensive damage before being abandoned.
People living nearby, in Pear Tree Avenue and Clancutt Lane, reported being woken by a loud bang at around 3am.
But the circumstances of the crash remain a mystery.
The occupants of the car appeared to have left the scene of the crash without reporting the incident to police.
A police spokesman said: "We were first called at around 10:30am this morning (Tuesday, April 29) after a car had been seen crashed into a tree.
"It is a damage only collision (no one injured) so we wouldn’t give out more info than that I am afraid."