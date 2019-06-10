Chorley Union Street roadworks moves to next stage today with two-week lane closure

One of Chorley's busiest town centre roads will be reduced to one lane for the next two weeks.



Union Street will be temporarily turned into a one-way road today (Monday, June 10).

The one-way system will apply to the full length of Union Street (east to west), from the bypass to the Town Hall (see graphic).

But motorists will still be able to access Chorley Library, St Laurence's Church and the Buzz Bingo car park from the Town Hall end via High Street and Cleveland Street.

The one-way system will last two weeks and is part of an ongoing, two-month roadworks project in the area.

Last month saw the first stage of works begin in Union Street, which led to a number of full road closures and lane closures.

Roadworks on Union Street will move to the next phase today (June 10) meaning it will be one-way for its full length, from the by-pass to the Town Hall.

The Union Street works are part of Chorley Council's ongoing redevelopment of the Market Walk shopping centre, which will include a new six-screen cinema and M&S Foodhall.

On May 7, Stage 1 of the Union Street works saw the road completely closed between Clifford Street (the by-pass) and Byron Street to allow a waste water connection to be made underground.

The inside lane of the by-pass was also closed between the bus station junction and Union Street.

The third stage of the Union Street works will lead to the road being reduced to a single lane for two weeks beginning today (June 10)

Stage 3 of the Union Street works had initially been due to begin on Wednesday, June 5, but delays saw it rescheduled to begin today (Monday, June 10).

This latest stage of the Union Street works is due to last two weeks and will be completed by Monday, June 24.

Here is the timeline for the remainder of the Union Street Works:

Monday, June 10 (for two weeks)

• Union Street will become one way for traffic (east to west) for its full length between the by-pass and Park Road

• Areas of work will continue on the southern side of Union Street

• Access to the library will be via High Street and Cleveland Street with vehicles able to cross the road to the library car park

Wednesday, June 19 (for two weeks)

• Union Street will be one way for traffic (east to west) between Clifford Street (the by-pass) and Fellery Street

• Areas of work will be on the northern side of Union Street

Friday 5 July (for three nights)

• Union Street will be closed in both directions between Clifford Street (the by-pass) and the entrance to the library car park (pedestrian access will be maintained)

• Work will take place between 7pm and 6am

• The work will consist of planing, surfacing and lining – some of this work will be noisy but we will do what we can to minimise the disruption

• The contractor will facilitate emergency access for residents during the closure