Delays after two-car crash on M61 near junction with M6 at Bamber Bridge

A crash involving two Ford cars has led to slow traffic where the M61 meets the M65 and M6 at Clayton Brook.

The collision happened on the M61 near junction 9 at Clayton Brook (Blackburn, Burnley M65, Preston) at around 1.15pm.

The two cars involved in the collision had been blocking the carriageway, but have now been moved to the hard shoulder to await recovery.

READ MORE: Highways to suspend grass cutting on M55 to avoid traffic havoc ahead of Blackpool Illuminations switch on

All lanes are now open, but residual congestion remains and speed limits are in force with matrix signs set at 30mph.

The delays are impacting on M6 traffic, with slow traffic heading north to the junction 30 interchange at Bamber Bridge.