Details revealed for two months of Union Street road closures in Chorley

A timeline has been tabled by Chorley Council as part of its ongoing town centre redevelopment plans.

The authority is working to bring the Market Walk shopping centre extension, which includes a six-screen cinema and an M&S Foodhall with click and collect.

Union Street

And today (Tuesday, May 7) a two month road closure order has come in to play on nearby Union Street with a number of altering closures coming in to play, including full road closures and lane closures.

For the next two weeks the road will be completely closed between Clifford Street (the by-pass) and Byron Street to allow a waste water connection to be made underground.

The inside lane of the by-pass will be closed between the bus station junction and Union Street.

Areas of work will take place on the southern side of Union Street (closest to the Flat Iron) meaning it will be down to one lane and access only for residents between Fellery Street and Byron Street.

The first stage of the Union Street closure (Chorley Council)

Here is the timeline for the remainder of the Union Street work:

Wednesday 22 May (for two weeks)

• Union Street will be reduced to one lane between Clifford Street (the by-pass) and Fellery Street

• Union Street will be one way for traffic (east to west) between the by-pass and Fellery Street

• Areas of work will continue on the southern side of Union Street

Wednesday 5 June (for two weeks)

• Union Street will become one way for traffic (east to west) for its full length between the by-pass and Park Road

• Areas of work will continue on the southern side of Union Street

• Access to the library will be via High Street and Cleveland Street with vehicles able to cross the road to the library car park

Wednesday 19 June (for two weeks)

• Union Street will be one way for traffic (east to west) between Clifford Street (the by-pass) and Fellery Street

• Areas of work will be on the northern side of Union Street

Friday 5 July (for three nights)

• Union Street will be closed in both directions between Clifford Street (the by-pass) and the entrance to the library car park (pedestrian access will be maintained)

• Work will take place between 7pm and 6am

• The work will consist of planing, surfacing and lining – some of this work will be noisy but we will do what we can to minimise the disruption

• The contractor will facilitate emergency access for residents during the closure