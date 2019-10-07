Film crews take over Chorley street as ITV hit drama comes to town

An ITV hit drama is filming on the streets of Chorley today.



The Bay, labelled the Northern Broadchurch, is currently filming its second series in St Thomas's Road, near the town centre.

Tall Story Pictures, producers of the hit drama, set up shop outside a vacant office at 61-63 St Thomas's Road this morning.

Technicians, trucks and lightning equipment crowded the pavement in front of the town centre offices, which are currently to let with an asking price of £32,000 per annum.

The building boasts a large reception area, boardroom, and a number of large private offices, but it is understood that filming is limited to the exterior of the building.

It is not known which cast members are on location in Chorley, but ITV has confirmed that lead actress Morven Christie (The A Word, Grantchester, The Replacement) will return as Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong.

The vacant office building (right, brick with grey door) in St Thomas's Road is being used as a location for the 2nd series of ITV hit-drama The Bay

The sight of film crews frantically setting up scenes before passing traffic, just a stone's throw from Chorley Police Station, led to speculation as to what was being filmed.

People suggested that crews might be working on the second series of Chorley-inspired Sky comedy-drama Brassic, written by and starring hometown boy Joe Gilgun.

Sky has already confirmed that Brassic will be returning to its screens for a second series next year.

But Chorley Council has revealed this afternoon that crews are filming scenes for the second series of ITV drama The Bay.

Morven Christie, 38, returns to ITV as Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong in a new series of The Bay to air in early 2020. Credit: ITV

It is not known what role the filming location will play in the drama when it returns to our screens early next year.

Centred on a missing persons investigation in Morecambe and starring Morven Christie and Jonas Armstrong, The Bay was a critical success when it aired on ITV in the Spring.

Following the series finale in May 2019, ITV confirmed that the drama would return for a second series in early 2020.

The first series was shot in and around Morecambe, particularly on the beaches and in the Winter Gardens. Other scenes were shot across the North West, including Manchester, Whitehaven and Grange-over-Sand.

Sneak peek at The Bay series 2

ITV has revealed that the second series of The Bay will pick up where the first series left off.

"Series 2 begins with Lisa Armstrong at a low ebb", reads its press release for the return series.

"Forced to do menial police work whilst she watches Med go from strength to strength.

"But a new case involving a shocking murder within a loving family brings Lisa unexpectedly back into the front line.

"She must get under the skin of a new family and prove her worth; to her colleagues, to her family and to herself."