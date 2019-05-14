Headteacher confirms fatal crash near primary school in Walton-le-Dale

A fatality has been confirmed after a crash near a primary school in Walton-le-Dale, near Bamber Bridge.



Police responded to reports of a serious crash outside a newsagents in Severn Drive at 7.24am (Tuesday, May 14).

The crash happened in Severn Drive, close to Walton-le-Dale Primary School, at 7.20am (Tuesday, May 14).

The crash, involving a white van and a blue car, happened at the junction with Duddle Lane, close to Walton-le-Dale Primary School and Malek News (newsagents).

Police have closed Duddle Lane, between the two junctions of Coniston Drive, as an investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

Parents had been advised to bring children through the rear school entrance to avoid the scene of the accident.

Officers at the scene have advised that road closures could remain in place until midday.

Police have closed Severn Drive, near Walton-le-Dale Primary School, after a serious crash at 7.20am this morning (Tuesday, May 14).

Christopher Shields, headteacher of Walton-le-Dale Primary School, confirmed the fatality to parents and warned them of the distressing scene.

He said: "A serious accident and fatality has occurred at the end of Severn Drive on Duddle Lane outside the newsagent store.

"Please do not try to drive your car near this incident as you will not be able to gain access to the school.

"Please park further afield and walk down Selkirk Road and Grenville Road to school.

"Please do not access Severn Drive via Duddle Lane to avoid children becoming possibly distressed."

The accident is not believed to have involved any schoolchildren.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7.16am to reports of a road traffic collision in Severn Drive.

"We sent a rapid response team and an ambulance to the scene. No-one was taken to hospital."

A police spokesman added: "We were called at 7.24am and are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Severn Drive in Walton-le-Dale.

"Duddle Lane is closed between both sides of Coniston Drive.

"Please avoid the area if possible. We will update you when we can."

More to follow...