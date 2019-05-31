Leyland braces for two months of resurfacing works and temporary one-way system

An extensive roadworks project is planned for a busy one-mile stretch of road in Leyland over the next two months.



Lancashire County Council will continue its carriageway resurfacing scheme with improvements to Croston Road in Farington Moss in June.

The two months of works will take place between Monday, June 17 and July 12.

Highways officers said the Croston Road works will extend 1.5 miles from the junction of Flensburg Way to Leyland Lane.

Disruption to traffic is expected as a temporary one-way system will be in operation heading north in Leyland Lane and Croston Road.

The Council said the temporary lane closure is essential to maintain access to homes and businesses in adjoining roads.

The one-way system will operate between 9.30am and 3pm each day, including weekends, for the duration of the two-month works.

This means all traffic approaching Leyland Lane from the junction with Golden Hill Lane will have to travel between Longmeanygate and Flensburg Way to access Croston Road.

The Council said notice boards will be placed along the route informing people of the diversions prior to work commencing.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "Access will remain available to all properties and businesses and a full range of bus services will continue to operate.

"While access will be maintained whenever and wherever possible, it would be realistic to anticipate some delays and inconvenience.

"We apologise for any inconvenience these works may cause and appreciate your co-operation whilst the highways improvements are carried out."