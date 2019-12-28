Lines blocked on Lancs rail route

A busy Lancashire railway route was closed today after a points failure.

Northern said all lines are closed between Blackburn and Clitheroe.

A spokesman said: "Due to a problem with the points causing signalling problems between Blackburn and Clitheroe, trains are currently unable to run between these rwo stations.

"Network Rail have arrived on site to try to rectify the problem however no ETA has been given for repairs to be complete

"Road replacement transport has been confirmed."

Coaches will operate between Blackburn and Clitheroe and vice versa.