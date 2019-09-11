M6 delays after vehicle hits central reservation near Wigan

A vehicle has hit the central reservation on the M6 near Wigan, leading to rush hour delays this morning (September 11).



Highways England reported that patrols were en-route to the scene of the crash near southbound junction 25 (Wigan) at 6.25am.

The outside lane was blocked by Highways to allow patrols to clear the vehicle from the carriageway.

The vehicle has now been recovered and all lanes are running clear, but heavy congestion is leading to delays on a ten-mile stretch of M6 between junctions 27 (Standish, Parbold) and 25 southbound.

READ MORE: Lancashire man believed to be in critical condition after falling from balcony in Italy

Highways England said they expect traffic conditions to return to normal between 7.30am and 7.45am.

There is heavy congestion on the M6 southbound after an accident near Wigan this morning (September 11)

The agency said there are currently delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic.

Updates to follow...