M6 reopens for morning rush hour after NINE HOUR closure due to crash between Wigan and Leyland

A serious crash on the M6 near Leyland forced police to close the motorway for nine hours last night (Wednesday, May 15).



Motorists were trapped in a ten-mile queue of traffic, between junctions 27 (Parbold, Standish) and 28 (Leyland), after the crash at around 7pm.

The M6 was closed for nine hours yesterday (Wednesday, May 15) after a serious crash between Charnock Richard Services and Leyland' at around 7pm.

Police and Highways closed the carriageway in both directions whilst emergency services and an air ambulance attended the scene.

People reported being stuck in the traffic queue for more than three hours, with vehicles closest to the accident scene being the last to be released.

By 9pm, the severity of the incident had led Highways to urge people to avoid the M6 for the rest of the evening and warned that the motorway could be closed until after midnight.

But the motorway would remain closed for even longer, with the northbound carriageway reopening at around 2.45am - nine hours after the crash.

Vehicles had to be turned around under the guidance of police and Highways officers to allow traffic to be released.

Police have yet to release details on the status of those involved in the crash.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The M6 in Lancashire has been closed northbound between J27 (Parbold, Standish, Chorley, A5209) and J28 (Leyland, B5256) due to a serious collision.

"Lancashire Police, Fire & Rescue and North West Ambulance paramedics are on scene.

"The southbound traffic has been stopped prior to the scene also to allow an air ambulance to attend the scene."

Highways England had to request additional officers to help turn around hundreds of vehicles trapped in the ten-mile tailback of traffic.

The vehicles at the front of the traffic queue, close to the scene of the crash, were finally released after 10pm.