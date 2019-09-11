M6 southbound remains closed north of Birmingham after lorry crashes through central reservation

A serious crash on the M6 overnight has forced Highways to close the motorway in both directions between Stafford and Birmingham.

Highways England are advising motorists from the North West, who plan on heading south this morning, to prepare for long delays as they approach Staffordshire.

The crash happened shortly after midnight when a lorry crossed the central reservation before overturning.

Highways were forced to closed the motorway in both directions on a 16-mile stretch of M6 between southbound junctions 13 (Stafford) and 12 (Wolverhampton),

Due to the position of the lorry, all lanes on the southbound carriageway became blocked.

Specialist recovery are working on scene to right the lorry and remove from the carriageway.

The M6 south remains completely shut north of Birmingham, between junctions 13 and 12, after a serious crash overnight

During the collision a significant amount of debris and fuel spread across the northbound carriageway and extensive damage has been caused to the central reservation.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene to extinguish the lorry after it subsequently caught fire.

The agency said extensive repairs are needed to the central reservation barrier and carriageway and resources are being deployed to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.

At this time both carriageways are likely to be closed throughout the morning peak.

Diversions remain in place on the M6 southbound this morning after a serious crash between junctions 12 and 13, north of Birmingham

