M6 traffic: Delays as lane closed due to motorway crash

One lane was closed on the southbound M6 after a crash on Saturday morning.

Highways England said at around 8.45am that its traffic officers were en route to the scene of the collision, between junctions 27, for Standish, and 26, at the Orrell interchange.

No further details of the crash were given but police, fire crews and paramedics were on the scene.

Highways England said all lanes were back open shortly before 10am.