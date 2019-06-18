M61 hit by rush hour delays after serious crash on East Lancs Road

A serious crash on the East Lancs Road has forced police to close a stretch of the M61 in morning rush hour.

The crash happened on the A580 (East Lancs Road) at around 5.30am this morning (Tuesday, June 18).

Police have closed the M61 southbound exit slip at junction 1 to the A580, as well as the exit at junction 2 from A666 to A580.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The M61 southbound access to the A580 is currently closed due to a serious collision.

"Please plan an alternative route as it will be closed throughout rush hour. Police and traffic officers remain at the scene."

All lanes are currently closed and congestion is continuing to build, with around 3 miles of congestion on the approach to the M61.

Traffic England said it expects congestion to clear between 9.45am and 10am.

Highways England are advising motorists to prepare for long delays or seek alternative routes.

A spokesman said: "If travelling on the M61 and A580 southbound this morning between Bolton and Manchester, the East Lancs Road is closed.

"There is approx 3 miles of congestion on the M61 approach, which is expected to add around 30 mins onto normal journey times."

