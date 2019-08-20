M61 motorists face three weeks of lane closures between Chorley and Bamber Bridge

Motorists are facing three weeks of lane closures on a 7-mile stretch of the M61 between Chorley and Bamber Bridge.



Highways England will carry out urgent road repairs between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 9 (Bamber Bridge Interchange, M65) from Tuesday, August 27.



The 'patching work' will take place on both sides of the carriageway and will include the replacement of faded road markings and pot hole repairs.

The roadworks are due to start on August 27 and will last for approximately three weeks.

But Highways said the start date could be pushed back by a few days due to unforeseen circumstances, such as poor weather.

All work will take place overnight, between the hours of 9pm and 5am, Monday to Friday to minimise impact on commuters.

When works are completed, Highways said "motorists will feel the benefit of smoother and safer journeys".

The M61 southbound will be closed overnight, between junctions 9 and 8, with full closures in place from August 27 to August 29.

The M61 northbound will be closed overnight, between junctions 8 and 9, with lane closures in place from August 30 to September 13.

Highways has also warned that slip road closures will be required. Localised signed diversions will be in place on affected routes.