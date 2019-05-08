M62 closed for SIX hours at Lancashire/Yorkshire border after police incident near bridge

People remain trapped in traffic on the M62 more than six hours after the motorway was closed due to a police incident.



Traffic police closed the eastbound M62 between junctions 21 at Milnrow, near Rochdale, and 24 (Huddersfield, Halifax) at around 5.35am this morning (Wednesday, May 8).

Highways England confirmed that a police incident is under investigation near a bridge at the M62 carriageway.

Large good vehicles are being asked to exit at J21 and follow the hollow square symbol the will rejoin at J26.

All other traffic is advised to follow the solid triangle symbol which will take you to J24.